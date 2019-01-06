The Lake City Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing woman.

Katarina Sobczak was last seen on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. at the Shands Lake Shore Hospital while under the provisions of a Baker Act.

Sobczak, 26, is described as 5'4'', 115 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a blue hospital gown.

If you see her or know where she is, police ask you to call (386) 752-4343 or 911.

