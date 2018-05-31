Lake City woman wins $1M prize in scratch-off game

Thomacia Rowe, 40, of Lake City, claimed a $1 million prize at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. (Photo courtesy: Florida Lottery)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Lake City woman claimed a $1 million prize in the $10,000,000 World Class Cash scratch-off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday.

Thomacia Rowe, 40, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $748,000.



The winning ticket was purchased from Fast Track Foods, located at 923 Southeast State Road 100 in Lake City. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Scratch-off tickets generated more than $784 million for the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund last year, making up roughly 68 percent of overall ticket sales.

