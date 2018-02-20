Man, 58, accused of molesting child arrested, Lake City police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A 58-year-old man accused of molesting a child has been arrested, according to the Lake City Police Department.

The department received a complaint Saturday about a child being molested by a 58-year-old man. Police said the molestation, which spanned a two-year period, was happening at a known location within the city limits.

Following an interview with the female victim, an investigator interviewed the suspect, identified as Mark Anthony Moore. Police said that during the recorded interview, Moore provided a partial confession to the events as detailed by the victim.

Moore was then arrested and charged with sexual battery on a minor, police said.

"This is such a tragic event for any person to have to experience. I applaud the courage of this young girl to stand up and not be victimized any longer," Chief Argatha Gilmore said. "We hope more victims will come forward as a result of her speaking up and report their abuse to law enforcement, so we can stop it from ever happening again to them. If not law enforcement, then please find a trusted teacher, counselor or someone in authority to talk to."

Police said Moore is being held without bond at the Columbia County Detention Facility.

