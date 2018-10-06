Man shoots himself after shooting his wife

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Lake City Police Department says a man shot his wife, led police on a chase, then shot himself.

Police said it all started around 11 p.m. Friday night, when they were called to a location on U.S. Highway 90 west. Upon arrival, police found a woman who had been shot in the arm. She was transported to Lake City Medical Center.

Police were able to identify the woman's husband, Kenneth Bingham, as the suspect and learned he was driving a gray Dodge Challenger.

Other officers noticed Bingham driving westbound on U.S. 90 and attempted a traffic stop. Bingham led officers from Lake City and the Florida Highway Patrol on a chase. The chase ended when officers lost sight of Bingham in Alachua County.

A deputy from Dixie County saw Bingham's car parked at the El Dorado Motel in Cross City. SWAT arrived and evacuated other guests of the hotel. Bingham then contacted police by telephone. Negotiators with the Columbia and Dixie County sheriff's offices spoke with Bingham to talk about a peaceful surrender. While they were on the phone, a gunshot was heard. SWAT entered the hotel room and found Bingham dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.

