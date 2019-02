LAKE CITY, Fla. - The Lake City Police Department says it is looking for a missing man.

Alvin Riggins, 34, was last seen on Jan. 31 on SE Monroe Street.

Police say Riggins is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weights 200 pounds. Police did not release any information about how Riggins became missing.

If seen, call 386-752-4343 or 911.

