North Carolina woman charged in deadly Lake City shooting

LAKE CITY, Fla. - Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a Columbia County man more than two years after he was killed outside a Lake City motel.

Lara Ella Catherine Snyder, 24, was arrested Monday in Asheville, North Carolina, on a second-degree homicide charge in the death of Jeffrey Bryant Reeves, according to the Lake City Police Department.

Reeves, 51, was found shot multiple times May 14, 2016, by officers answering a report of gunfire in the parking lot of the Ramada Limited on U.S. 90, according to police. He died at the scene.

Police said they got a major break last Halloween when Snyder was arrested in Huntersville, North Carolina, on an unrelated charge. They said they then pieced together details linking her to the case.

On Monday, detectives and State Attorney's Office investigators traveled to Asheville with a warrant for Snyder's arrest. She was booked on the homicide charge and awaits extradition.

