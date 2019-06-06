1 injured, 1 arrested after fight involving scissors

LAKE CITY, Fla. - One man was injured and another man was arrested after a fight involving a pair of scissors, the Lake City Police Department said.

Officers responded about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday to a report of two men fighting on Patterson Street near East Duval Street. Police said they found a man with several stab wounds to the back of his neck and shoulder area. Officers provided first aid until the man was airlifted to UF Health hospital in Jacksonville to be treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the other man involved in the fight, who they identified as Alexander Grant, stayed at the scene and was cooperative with officers.

Investigators said they learned the two men had a verbal altercation, which turned physical, in the middle of the street. The two separated, but police said Grant went to his home nearby and the other man followed him inside. That's when police said Grant armed himself with a pair of scissors and the two were again involved in a physical altercation, during which the other man was injured.

Grant was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery.

