Police: Man sought after Lake City shooting

LAKE CITY, Fla. - Officers are looking for a man after a person was shot Monday afternoon, the Lake City Police Department said.

At last check, police said, the victim was stable and was receiving medical care.

Police said they're looking for a 5-foot-10-inch tall black male in connection with the shooting. Police described the man as having a medium build, very short brown hair and brown eyes.

He was reportedly last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black shoes in the area of Northeast Patterson Avenue and U.S. 90, walking south toward Southeast Ermine Avenue.

Anyone who sees a man matching that description is asked to call 911.

As a precaution, police said, Melrose Park Elementary on Southeast Putnam Street, near the intersection of U.S. 441 and U.S. 90, was placed on lockdown for a short period of time.

