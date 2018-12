LAKE CITY, Fla. - The Lake City Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Police said Bryan P. Friar, 47, was last seen on Christmas at Shand's Lake Shore Hospital around 2:30 p.m.

He was wearing a black short-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. Friar is 5’11" with brown hair, brown eyes and weighs 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343 or dial 911.

