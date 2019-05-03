Police: Woman stops to help jogger when suspicious stranger approaches

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A Lake City woman is being praised for spotting what might have been a dangerous situation for a female jogger and stepping in to help.

The woman said she saw a man driving a pickup truck slow down next to the jogger, who was running on the sidewalk along Southwest McLane Avenue.

The woman said when the man pulled off to the side of the road, she slowed down to keep an eye on things. The man then got out of the truck and approached the jogger.

The man was described as an older white male in his mid-40s to early 50s, wearing a dark ball cap and blue jeans.

When the woman saw him approaching the jogger, she honked and called the jogger over to ask if she knew the man and make sure everything was OK. The jogger said she didn't know him and thanked the woman for stopping.

While they were talking, the man got back in his truck and drove away.

The woman stayed with the jogger until the truck had driven out of sight.

“It is of the utmost importance to be aware of our surroundings,” said Dr. Argatha Gilmore, chief of police for Lake City. “Assisting fellow citizens in this manner is how we keep our community safe. If you see something, say something.”

