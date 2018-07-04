Soccer coach who ran off with Florida teen in DOC custody

LAKE CITY, Fla. - Rian Rodriguez, a former soccer coach at Fort White High School who ran off with a teenage girl, is in the custody of the Department of Corrections, News4Jax learned Tuesday.

Records show the 27-year-old was sentenced to the reception and medical facility in Lake Butler on June 27.

Rordriguez was sentenced to prison for crimes committed against a teenage girl. His scheduled release date is June 1, 2019.

Rodriguez will also have to register as a sex offender. He was given credit for six months and seven days served. He will also be on probation for eight years once his sentence is complete.

Rodriguez had a plea agreement approved by the Circuit Court of the Third Judicial Circuit of Florida on June 5 on charges of interfering with custody and sex with a minor.

In December 2017, Rodriguez was caught in Syracuse, New York, with a 17-year-old girl who was a soccer player at the high school where Rodriguez coached.

Authorities said Rodriguez was planning to buy bogus identifications so the two could leave the country.

Court documents show both Rodriguez and the girl admitted to a sexual relationship.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.