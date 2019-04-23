Lifesavers! Man thanks first responders after near-death experience

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man who survived a heart attack met up with the first responders in Columbia County who helped save his life to say thanks during a ceremony on Tuesday.

Bill Lipthrott and his wife Kim are celebrating his near-full recovery after he had a heart attack Feb. 26.

At 5:40 a.m. on Feb. 26, Lipthrott collapsed in his home, was not breathing and had no pulse, according to authorities.

As responders were heading to the home, the Public Safety Telecommunication at the 911 center gave Kim Lipthrott instructions on how to perform CPR on Bill until deputies from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrived.

After that, Columbia County Fire Rescue and Century Ambulance personnel also arrived to revive Bill Lipthrott, who eventually was transported to Lake City Medical Center.

Bill Lipthrott spent days in an induced coma and three weeks in the cardiac care unit, but has since almost fully recovered.

