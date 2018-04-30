Man, 75, charged with molesting 8-year-old Lake City girl

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A man was booked into jail and charged with molesting an 8-year old girl in Lake City, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

According to a warrant affidavit, Columbia County detectives started investigating Waldo Alberto Hinjiosa, 75, of Danbury, Connecticut in January after being contacted by an investigator with the Department of Children and Families about an alleged sexual assault involving a minor in December of 2017.

Hinjiosa and his wife were visiting for the holidays and considering moving to the area, according to investigators.

DCF told the detective the 8-year old girl was molested at a trailer inside the Edgewood Mobile Home Park on Southeast Country Club Road. A report said Hinjiosa touched the girl inappropriately.

Parts of the warrant have been redacted, and it’s unclear how Hinjiosa knew the child. After the investigation began, Hinjiosa went back to his home in Connecticut.

According to the sheriff's office, there was enough evidence to get a warrant for Hinjiosa’s arrest. He was extradited back to Lake City.

Hinjiosa was booked into the Columbia County Jail early Monday morning on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior. His bond was set at $150,000.

