$360K worth of drugs seized during traffic stop, deputies say

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - About $360,000 worth of drugs was seized during a traffic stop Tuesday on Interstate 75, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they stopped a speeding vehicle, which they said was being driven by 34-year-old James Moss, of LaGrange, Georgia.

During the stop, deputies said, a narcotic detention K-9 discovered 16.8 pounds of methamphetamine and 2,293 grams of heroin in the car.

The County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force was notified and took over the investigation, according to deputies.

Deputies said Moss was arrested and booked into the Columbia County Detention Facility on charges of possession of drug equipment, drug trafficking and heroin trafficking.

