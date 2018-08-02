Man dead in 3-vehicle crash in Columbia County, troopers say

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Fort White man was killed and two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Columbia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 441 near County Road 18.

Troopers said a Ford F-150, Mazda 6 and Mack tractor-trailer were heading north on U.S. Highway 441 in the northbound lane. The tractor-trailer was traveling in front of the Mazda, which was traveling in front of the Ford.

The tractor-trailer came to a stop in the northbound lane of the roadway due to road construction. Troopers said a flagger stopped the vehicle.

The Mazda 6 began slowing in front of the F-150. Troopers said the driver of the F-150 failed to reduce the truck's speed, causing the front of it to collide with the rear of the Mazda. The collision caused the Mazda 6 to travel onto the eastern shoulder of the roadway.

Troopers said that, after the F-150 separated from the Mazda 6, the F-150 continued heading north and the front of it collided with the rear of the tractor-trailer. The F-150 and the tractor-trailer came to a stop in the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 441, and the Mazda 6 came to a stop on the eastern shoulder of the roadway.

The F-150's driver, identified by troopers as 64-year-old Steven Butler, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Highway Patrol report, he was not wearing a seat belt.

Troopers said the drivers of the Mazda 6 and the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries.

