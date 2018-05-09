Man sought in High Springs love triangle shooting turns self in

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. - A man wanted for firing shots at his estranged wife and her boyfriend surrendered to deputies, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Thomas Defoor, 58, was booked into the Columbia County Detention Facility Wednesday. The Sheriff's Office said Defoor's estranged wife and her boyfriend were sitting on the porch of a home on Southeast Robin Hood Place when Defoor drove up, walked to the house and struck his wife with his fist.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Defoor took out a handgun and threatened to kill his estranged wife. He was pushed to the ground by the woman's boyfriend, and the gun discharged during the tumble.

The couple got the gun away from Defoor and ran into the house, locking Defoor out. He eventually forced his way inside and grabbed a rifle, the Sheriff's Office said.

As the couple ran out the back and into a wooded area, the Sheriff's Office said Defoor began firing shots into the woods. Before leaving, he fired shots at his estranged wife's car and her boyfriend's car. No one was hit by gunfire.

Defoor was booked into jail with no bond. He was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, domestic battery and criminal mischief.

