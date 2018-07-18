Men arrested after undercover informant held at gunpoint

LAKE CITY, Fla. - An undercover operation led to the arrests of two men in Lake City who tried to rob a confidential informant during a drug and gun deal, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

According to the arrest report, a confidential informant told investigators he had been in contact with Joseph "JoJo" Enriquez, 19, of Lake City. The report states Enriquez was willing to sell the informant two guns and an "eighth" of marijuana for $440.

During the multi-jurisdictional operation, which occurred Tuesday evening at a home on Northwest Desoto Street, Enriquez was trying to convince the informant to go into his mother's basement to finalize the gun sale, according to the report. The informant refused and at some point Michael Berry, 20, of Daytona Beach, came out of the basement holding a rifle.

Enrqiuez and Berry both attempted to get the detective into the basement, and when he refused a second time, Enriquez racked a bullet in his handgun and pointed the gun at the informant's head, the Sheriff's Office said.

As the men were taking the informant's belongings, investigators said a task force moved in, and the men ran. Berry was captured after a struggle with an officer and Enriquez was found behind a fence outside an abandoned home.

According to the report, investigators located the men's gun, including a duffel bag containing a long gun. They also recovered the money and other items that were taken from the informant.

Berry and Enrqiuez were taken to jail.

