Elderly Lake City man with dementia reported missing

LAKE CITY, Fla. - Officers in Lake City need help tracking down a missing man who may be in danger, according to the Police Department.

Eugene Young Senior, 84, has dementia and was last seen Tuesday on Northwest Fronie Street in Lake City just before 2 a.m.

Young was wearing a blue shirt, black pants and brown shoes. He's believed to be on foot, and is 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Anyone who sees Young is asked to call Lake City police immediately at (386) 752-4343 or dial 911.

