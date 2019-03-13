Missing teenager last seen Monday in Gainesville

LAKE CITY, Fla - Detectives with the Lake City Police Department asked for help Wednesday locating a missing 14-year-old who was last seen in Gainesville.

According to the Police Department, Alicha Palin was last seen around 6 p.m. on March 11. She was wearing a blue and orange jacket and pants. Her shoes were pink.

Palin is still believed to be in the Gainesville area. Anyone who sees her should call Lake City police officers at 386-752-4344.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.