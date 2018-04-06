Police: Pregnant woman attacked by boyfriend in Lake City

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Columbia County man recently released from prison could be heading back after allegations that he attacked his pregnant girlfriend.

Dexter Highsmith, 29, of Lake City, is charged with one count of aggravated battery on a pregnant woman, according to his arrest report.

The report said officers were called to an address on South Marion Avenue near the Winn-Dixie in Lake City about 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

A witness told police she dialed 911 after she saw a woman being repeatedly hit by a man and crying out for help, according to the report.

Responding officers said the woman denied she was attacked, saying her bloodied lip may have happened as she and her boyfriend were "play fighting" or playing basketball, the report said.

The woman told police she had recently found out she was pregnant and her boyfriend, identified as Highsmith, knew of the pregnancy.

Corrections records show Highsmith was sentenced in 2011 to seven years in prison following his armed robbery conviction.

Highsmith's bond was set at $20,000, but a parole commission hold placed in his file means he cannot bond out of jail.

