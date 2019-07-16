Police: VyStar employee, her boyfriend took $50K from customers

LAKE CITY, Fla. - An employee at a VyStar Credit Union and her boyfriend were arrested after thousands of dollars were reported missing from customers' accounts, according to the Lake City Police Department.

Stevelin Stephon Bivins, 31, and Jasmine Cassandra Jones, 30, were arrested and accused of defrauding VyStar. According to police, the couple withdrew $49,800 from customers' accounts.

Police said surveillance footage shows several bank transactions between Bivins and Jones on different occasions. Bivins would appear as the account holder and make transactions in Jones' teller line while she worked at VyStar.

According to police, Jones would process withdrawal slips and provide Bivins with the money. A total of seven transactions were made on two different accounts.

Jail records show Jones was held on a $50,000 bond. Bivins was held without bond due to a probation violation.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.