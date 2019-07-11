Robbers target Lake City gas station

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are looking for two men who entered a Lake City gas station armed with weapons and demanding money, investigators said Wednesday.

It happened just after 2:15 a.m. Tuesday at the S&S Gas Station, 4243 W. U.S. Highway 90, according to Columbia County Crime Stoppers. The county’s Sheriff’s Office responded, and learned from the store clerk that both robbers had run off, heading north on Lake City Avenue.

This took place about an hour after an armed robbery at a nearby McDonald’s. There’s no word on whether authorities believe the cases are involved. But in both instances, the robbers wore masks.

If you recognize the assailants, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 386-754-7099 or submit a tip online.

You can remain anonymous and you’ll be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

