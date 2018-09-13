Synthetic marijuana plaguing Lake City, police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A growing epidemic nationally is starting to spread into Lake City.

The Lake City Police Department in the past week has responded to multiple incidents in which people are had medical issues related to synthetic marijuana.

Synthetic marijuana, also known as K2 or Spice, is a family of lab-made cannabinoids made from dried plant materials that have been sprayed with mind-altering chemicals.

Once commonly sold in convenience stores and gas stations, Florida enacted laws in 2016 outlawing these type of products.

In July, 140 people fell ill and four people died in Washington D.C. due to a “bad batch” of K2. Less than a month ago, nearly 100 overdose cases were reported in just a matter of days in New Haven, Connecticut.

Anyone who consumes K2 and experiences unexpected side effects should immediately seek medical attention. Anyone with information regarding this matter can contact the Lake City Police Department at 386-752-4343.

