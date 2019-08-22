Troopers: Indiana man, 36, struck, killed in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - An Indiana man was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday morning in Columbia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened about 5:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 41 near Northwest Kelly Lane.

According to troopers, a Chevrolet Trailblazer was heading north on U.S. Highway 41 when a pedestrian walked into the vehicle's path from the shoulder of the roadway and was hit.

The pedestrian -- identified as Larry Neal Hazel, 36, of Indianapolis -- died at the scene, troopers said.

The 64-year-old Lake City man driving the Trailblazer stopped and was not injured, according to the Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.