FHP: Woman exits moving truck on interstate, dies

A Tennessee woman died Monday evening after getting out of a moving pickup truck on the interstate in southern Columbia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A RAM 2500 was headed south on Interstate 75 near mile marker 409, just before the U.S. 41/441 exit, at 7:50 p.m. when troopers say Dawn Broyles, 55, got out of the passenger door of the pickup truck.

Broyles landed in the grass shoulder of I-75 and she died at the scene. The driver, Samuel Robert Broyles, 57, was not hurt.

FHP is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.