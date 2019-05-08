Condemned killer seeks stay of execution

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Little more than two weeks before he is scheduled to die by lethal injection, Death Row inmate Bobby Joe Long asked the Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday for a stay of execution.

Gov. Ron DeSantis last month signed a death warrant for Long and scheduled the execution for May 23.

Long was sentenced to death in the May 1984 murder of Michelle Simms after picking her up on Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa.

In 1985, Long also pleaded guilty to seven additional first-degree murder charges and numerous charges for sexual batteries and kidnappings in the Tampa Bay region.

Long, now 65, is serving multiple life sentences, along with the death sentence, at Union Correctional Institution.

The motion for a stay of execution is based on the Supreme Court’s pending consideration of issues in another case involving Death Row inmate Duane Eugene Owen. Those issues are rooted in a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a case known as Hurst v. Florida that struck down the state’s death-penalty system. A heavily debated issue in subsequent cases has been how the Hurst ruling should apply to defendants, like Long, who have decades-old death sentences.

The motion filed Wednesday said a stay of execution should be issued while the Supreme Court considers the Owen case.

“If a stay is not granted, and this (Supreme) Court subsequently issues a favorable ruling in Owen, the harm to Mr. Long -- his death at the hands of the state -- will obviously be irreparable,” Long’s attorney wrote. “The state of Florida, in comparison, will suffer little appreciable harm. If a stay is granted, the only potential harm to the state is a short delay pending full briefing and disposition of Owen. That delay is worth ensuring that Mr. Long is not put to death based on an unconstitutional death sentence.”

News Service of Florida