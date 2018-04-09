Congratulations to Tori Williams for being crowned the 2018 Miss Black Teen

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Congratulations to a local high school senior who was crowned the 2018 Miss Black Teen Florida today in Boca Raton.

Tori Williams is a senior at First Coast High School. She is very active on and off campus. You can see her with a classmate being interviewed by one of our News4JAX reporters during the solar eclipse last year. She was also featured as one of our students of the day.

Williams is a Narcolepsy Network Youth Ambassador and actress with Jacksonville's Youth Quake Live.

Williams says she is very happy to have won Miss Black Teen, and she's thankful for the Club Lulu for delivering Jimmy Johns before the pageant.​

This is the second pageant where Williams was crowned queen. In 2017 she was crowned Miss First Coast.

