Consumer sentiment climbs to 17-year high, survey finds

GAINESVILLE - Consumer sentiment is the highest its been in Florida since 2002, according to a new survey conducted by the University of Florida’s Bureau of Economic and Business Research.

The rating of consumer sentiment reached 102 in April, the first time it has reached that number since March 2002.

Below were some of the findings of the survey.

Views of personal finances compared with a year ago increased to 97.5 points from 96.7.

Expectations of personal financial situations a year from now rose to 110 points from 106.8.

Expectations of U.S. economic conditions for the next year rose to 99.9 points from 97.6 points.

Expectations of U.S. economic conditions for the next five years rose to 96.6 points from 94.2.

The study said that economic indicators continue to be favorable in Florida.

There was a 2.4 percent increase in jobs added to 209,700 and personal income increased 5.2 percent in 2018 compared with 4.5 percent around the country, according to the survey.

Details of this month’s survey can be found at http://www.bebr.ufl.edu/csi-data.

