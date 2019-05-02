Could there be roadblock to providing cancer benefits for firefighters?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - As Gov. Ron DeSantis faced a Friday deadline for deciding whether to sign a high-profile bill that would expand benefits for firefighters who are diagnosed with 21 types of cancer, lawmakers joined Florida Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis at a news conference Thursday in the Capitol.

The House and Senate unanimously passed the bill (SB 426), which was sent to DeSantis on Friday, triggering a one-week period for him to act.

The measure requires providing a series of benefits to firefighters diagnosed with the types of cancer. It also would help firefighters pay their bills while undergoing cancer treatment by providing lump-sum payments of $25,000 upon diagnosis.

"Our firefighters serve our communities every single day, selflessly," Patronis said Thursday.

He held the news conference as he was upset about the League of Cities calling on DeSantis to veto the bill.

"I think they're pretty selfish in their efforts and their messaging," Patronis said. "If they wanted to be engaging, then get engaged in the debate process. Don't try to kill the bill after it passes unanimously out of both chambers."

The League of Cities sent a letter to the governor on Monday that says, in part: "In theory, it sounds like a worthwhile initiative, which is why it was met with great fanfare during Legislative Session. However, when you dig into the details, this is a significant unfunded mandate with widespread negative impact on property taxpayers. The bill should be vetoed because it is grossly unresearched, and its unknown financial implications are disruptive if not disastrous to Florida taxpayers."

That argument doesn’t work for Rep. Bobby Payne, R-Palatka.

"It's kind of hypocritical to say, 'That is going to cost us,' when those guys are out saving lives and taking care of families every day and we should be able to cover them at whatever cost," Payne said. "We'll find a way for it. Cities will find a way for it, to make sure they're covered."

Sen. Ed Hooper, R-Clearwater, supports the bill following 28 years as a firefighter.

"Because based on scientific evidence through the University of Miami, to find out that two out of three firefighters will sometime in their life contract cancer, that scares me," Hooper said. "That's not good odds for a former firefighter."

Patronis said he has no indication that DeSantis would veto the bill and that the offices are working to coordinate an appropriate ceremonial signing of the bill to honor firefighters across the state.

"Cancer is the No. 1 killer amongst our firefighters' in the line of duty deaths -- over 70%. That's an incredible number. It's a huge and grotesque number," Patronis said. "We've got to shrink it, but they needed benefit."

Patronis called for Florida cities to declare they will stand with firefighters, not the League of Cities. News4Jax contact the city of Jacksonville, but had not heard back as of Thursday afternoon.

Copyright WJXT and News Service of Florida. All rights reserved.