Court sets date for felons' rights arguments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments July 25 in Atlanta in a constitutional battle about Florida’s process for restoring the voting rights of felons.

The court on Wednesday set the date for the arguments.

The case went to the appeals court after U.S. District Judge Mark Walker declared unconstitutional Florida’s process for restoring the voting rights of felons who have served their sentences.

Gov. Rick Scott and members of the state Cabinet, who serve as the clemency board, have defended the current process, which involves felons waiting five to seven years to apply to have their rights restored -- and years after that to complete the process.

Walker had ordered Scott and the Cabinet to revamp the process by April 26.

But state officials won a partial victory April 25, when a panel of the federal appeals court granted a stay of the order.

News Service of Florida