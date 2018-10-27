Courts, FSU campus closed since Michael to reopen Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - All courts in Northwest Florida’s 14th Judicial Circuit and the Florida State University Panama City campus are slated to be open Monday, nearly three weeks after Hurricane Michael tore through the region.

The 14th Judicial Circuit is made up of Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson and Washington counties. While some courts have already opened, a news release from the circuit said all courts will be open Monday.

Florida State University also announced its Panama City campus will reopen Monday, though Gulf Coast State College is expected to remain closed. Public schools in Jackson and Liberty counties are slated to reopen Monday, while schools in Bay and Calhoun counties will remain closed, according to a storm update issued by Gov. Rick Scott’s office.

Hurricane Michael made landfall Oct. 10 in Mexico Beach as a Category 4 hurricane and caused widespread damage as it traveled north into Georgia.

News Service of Florida