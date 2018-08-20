Florida

Crocodile spotted relaxing on pool noodle in South Florida

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

KEY LARGO, Fla. - Florida never seems to disappoint. 

A photo circulating around social media is catching the attention of Floridians after it shows a crocodile relaxing on a pool noodle in Key Largo. 

Victor Perez posted the photo on Instagram. The photo read, "Crock on a float."

 

"Yes, that is a crocodile on a noodle. Even they know to 'Play It Safe' when heading into the water!," the National Weather Service in Key West said after sharing the photo. 

 

