Crocodile spotted relaxing on pool noodle in South Florida

KEY LARGO, Fla. - Florida never seems to disappoint.

A photo circulating around social media is catching the attention of Floridians after it shows a crocodile relaxing on a pool noodle in Key Largo.

Victor Perez posted the photo on Instagram. The photo read, "Crock on a float."

"Yes, that is a crocodile on a noodle. Even they know to 'Play It Safe' when heading into the water!," the National Weather Service in Key West said after sharing the photo.

