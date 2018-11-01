Florida mom dresses up baby like Publix sub for Halloween

TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida woman looks like an early favorite for "Mother of the Year" after she dressed up her baby girl like a Publix sub for Halloween.

Elizabeth Dugan said she craved Publix subs (and who can blame her?) the whole time she was pregnant with Willow. Naturally, she figured a Pub sub was the perfect costume for her baby girl.

"They say you shouldn't eat deli meat while pregnant but all she wanted was pub subs...so much she popped out as one," Dugan joked in a Facebook post.

Dugan told News4Jax she got some help from her local neighborhood Publix when it came to putting the costume together.

"We live walking distance from our neighborhood Publix and when I told them I needed a few sub wrappers for my daughter costume them didn't even think twice!" she said.

"We've had so much fun watching the people of Florida melt over her as a little sub."

