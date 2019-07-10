Dad drowns while rescuing daughter off Florida beach

Copyright 2016 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NORTH CAPTIVA ISLAND, Fla. - NORTH CAPTIVA ISLAND, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a father drowned while rescuing his 8-year-old daughter from a strong current off a southwest Florida beach.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says in a Facebook post that the man's body was found late Tuesday.

Authorities haven't released his name.

The sheriff's office says the family was walking on the beach in North Captiva Island on Tuesday when the mother, walking ahead, glanced back and saw her husband and daughter struggling in the water.

The mother jumped into the water, and her husband passed their daughter to her.

But the father struggled and disappeared into the water, according to the sheriff's office.

The U.S. Coast Guard and rescuers from nearby fire departments searched for the man by boat and helicopter and located his body late Tuesday night.

