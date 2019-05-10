David Coburn named FSU athletics director

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - David Coburn, who served as chief of staff under two House speakers and a Senate president before moving to Florida State University, was named Friday as the university’s athletics director.

Coburn has served as interim athletics director since August, when Stan Wilcox resigned from the position.

Before becoming athletics director, Coburn served as chief of staff to FSU President John Thrasher and former FSU President Eric Barron.

“I am grateful to David Coburn for taking on this role permanently,” Thrasher said Friday in a prepared statement about the appointment. “For years I have relied on his experience, integrity and good judgment, and the progress we have made under his leadership is already evident. I know the future of our championship athletics program is as bright as ever and in good hands.”

In addition to serving as a chief of staff in the House and Senate, Coburn also held positions including director of planning and budgeting for the late Gov. Lawton Chiles.

News Service of Florida