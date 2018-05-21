Daytona Beach police officer dies after collapsing during training

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A newly hired Daytona Beach police officer died Monday, three days after he was hospitalized after collapsing during a group physical training exercise.

Officer Thomas Coulter started last Monday and had passed a physical before he was hired, Police Chief Craig Capri said. Doctors initially said the prognosis for the 25-year-old was good, but he took a turn for the worst. An autopsy will be conducted to determine his cause of death.

"Sometimes, people just die and we don't know why," Capri said. "We're not in control. We think we are. It's in God's hands."

Capri said Coulter's family and new wife said becoming an officer was a life-long dream for him, and knowing that he achieved that brings them some comfort.

"When we lose an officer, it's a tough time. It's a difficult day for all of us," Capri said.

Coulter becomes the sixth Florida officer to die in the line of duty this year.

