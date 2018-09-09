Deputies search for missing FSU student

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Leon County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 19-year-old Florida State University student last seen on campus Wednesday.

Deputies found Justin Shields' car Friday morning along Old Magnolia Road in Crawfordville, about 20 miles from the campus.

Detective, K-9 teams and helicopters searched the wooded area near the car but did not find Shields.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leon County Sheriff's Department at (850) 606-5800.

