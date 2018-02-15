Deputy accidentally fires gun while responding to South Florida private school

PARKLAND, Fla. - A sheriff's deputy responding to a report of gunfire at a private school near the site of a mass shooting a Florida high school accidentally fired his gun, injuring his leg.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the deputy was among law enforcement officers responding to reports of shots being fired at North Broward Preparatory School on Thursday morning. He was treated for his injuries at the scene and no one else was injured.

The initial report was investigated and sheriff's officials said it was unfounded.

In the meantime, all Broward County high schools are on a "code yellow," which means students should remain in classrooms with doors locked. Officials said this is precautionary following the Wednesday afternoon shooting that killed 17 students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, which is a suburb of Fort Lauderdale.



Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder in the Wednesday afternoon shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.