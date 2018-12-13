Florida

Governor-elect DeSantis' inauguration events outlined

By NSF Staff
Associated Press

Ron DeSantis, center, thanks supporters with his wife Casey, left, at an election party Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Governor-elect Ron DeSantis will address legislative leaders inside the Capitol shortly after being sworn into office Jan. 8, according to a schedule of inauguration events released Wednesday.

The two days of events will honor DeSantis, Lieutenant Gov.-elect Jeanette Nuñez and incoming First Lady Casey DeSantis, Inaugural Committee Chairman Brian Ballard said in a news release.

While times were not released Wednesday, the events will kick off with a breakfast Jan. 7 at the Goodwood Museum in Tallahassee. The breakfast will recognize Nuñez as the highest-ranking Hispanic woman elected in Florida history.

DeSantis will address a lunch crowd Jan. 7 at the University Center Club at Florida State University, which will be followed by an event honoring the military and law enforcement at the Tallahassee Automobile Museum.

The events on Jan. 8 will begin with a prayer breakfast at Florida A&M University, which will be followed by the swearing-in ceremony outside the Old Capitol. DeSantis will then address House and Senate leaders and Cabinet officials during a lunch in the Capitol’s fourth floor rotunda.

The Governor’s Inaugural Ball will be held that night at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee.

News Service of Florida