Governor-elect DeSantis' inauguration events outlined

Ron DeSantis, center, thanks supporters with his wife Casey, left, at an election party Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Governor-elect Ron DeSantis will address legislative leaders inside the Capitol shortly after being sworn into office Jan. 8, according to a schedule of inauguration events released Wednesday.

The two days of events will honor DeSantis, Lieutenant Gov.-elect Jeanette Nuñez and incoming First Lady Casey DeSantis, Inaugural Committee Chairman Brian Ballard said in a news release.

While times were not released Wednesday, the events will kick off with a breakfast Jan. 7 at the Goodwood Museum in Tallahassee. The breakfast will recognize Nuñez as the highest-ranking Hispanic woman elected in Florida history.

DeSantis will address a lunch crowd Jan. 7 at the University Center Club at Florida State University, which will be followed by an event honoring the military and law enforcement at the Tallahassee Automobile Museum.

The events on Jan. 8 will begin with a prayer breakfast at Florida A&M University, which will be followed by the swearing-in ceremony outside the Old Capitol. DeSantis will then address House and Senate leaders and Cabinet officials during a lunch in the Capitol’s fourth floor rotunda.

The Governor’s Inaugural Ball will be held that night at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee.

News Service of Florida