DeSantis invites Jacksonville 'angel parents' to State of State address

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Jacksonville couple who lost their son in a crash involving an illegal immigrant in 2007 will attend Tuesday's State of the State address as guests of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The governor met Kiyan and Bobby Michael last month and wants everyone in Florida to hear their story.

The Michaels are “angel parents” -- a relatively new term used to describe the relatives of people killed by illegal immigrants.

The Michaels' son, Brandon, was killed in a crash 12 years ago involving an illegal immigrant who had been deported twice and was driving without a driver’s license and registration when the crash happened.

The man was sentenced to two years in prison and was deported again after serving his time.

“The immigrant -- after he hit our son and killed our son -- got out of his car and sat on the curb and watched our baby boy, our son, take his last breaths,” Kiyan Michael said.

DeSantis met the Michaels while promoting a federal program called 287-G that helps train local law enforcement agencies, allowing officers to perform some of the same duties as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents when illegal immigrants are arrested for other crimes.

Several Florida counties have signed on to the program, including Clay and Duval counties.

DeSantis wants other agencies to join the program, which is expected to be a cornerstone of Tuesday's State of the State address.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.