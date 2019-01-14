DeSantis picks 2nd Miami appeals judge for Supreme Court

MIAMI - Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has chosen a second Miami appeals court judge for a seat on the Florida Supreme Court.

DeSantis announced Monday that Robert Luck is his latest choice. Luck, a former Miami federal prosecutor and circuit court judge, currently serves on the 3rd District Court of Appeal.

DeSantis last week picked another judge on that court, Barbara Lagoa, for the Supreme Court.

Luck has served on Florida's Third District Court of Appeal since 2017. The University of Florida law school graduate also served as a federal prosecutor in the Southern District of Florida and was a circuit court judge in Miami-Dade County.

"Judge Luck has a public service heart," DeSantis said. "He has a deep understanding of the constitutional separation of powers and the proper role of the courts. He knows that courts can legitimately exercise neither force nor will, but merely judgment."

DeSantis spoke about an incident in which Luck was physically assaulted by a defendant in open court to demonstrate his appointment's judicial temperament.

"After he was beaten and after the bailiffs finally got the defendant under control, Judge Luck immediately dusted himself off, retook the bench, recounted what happened for the record and then recused himself from that defendant's case," DeSantis said. "Not very many of us would have that type of coolness under that type of pressure."

As a federal prosecutor, Luck focused on gun violence, Medicare fraud and investment fraud. Luck was a circuit judge in Miami from 2013 to 2017, when Gov. Rick Scott elevated him to the appeals bench.

DeSantis will make one more appointment to the Supreme Court as he replaces justices Barbara Pariente, R. Fred Lewis and Peggy Quince, who stepped down last week because of mandatory retirement age.

Attorney General Ashley Moody released the following statement on Luck's selection:

“I applaud Governor DeSantis’ appointment of Judge Robert Luck to the Florida Supreme Court. Judge Luck has distinguished himself in his service as a federal prosecutor, circuit court judge, and a judge on the Third District Court of Appeal. He will be a great addition to the Florida Supreme Court.

“As a former judge and prosecutor, it is important that we have well-qualified justices who are committed to the rule of law. Personally, I am excited about Justice Luck’s appointment. We served as circuit judges at the same time and we taught judges together constitutional principles and fundamental rights against unlawful governmental intrusions. I know he will be a vigilant guardian of freedom and separation of powers. My office looks forward to appearing in front of the full Florida Supreme Court, including Justice Luck.”

Biography of Judge Robert J. Luck from Third District of Court of Appeals website

Judge Robert J. Luck was appointed to the Third District Court of Appeal by Gov. Rick Scott and took his seat on March 6, 2017. Judge Luck served, before his appointment, on the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court of Florida from September 2013 to March 2017, and presided in the criminal, civil and appellate divisions. Judge Luck, in his years as a trial court judge, tried seventy jury trials and heard dozens of appeals from the county court and municipal agencies. Judge Luck was appointed to the circuit court in 2013, and elected by the voters of Miami-Dade County to retain his seat in 2016.

Prior to his service on the bench, Judge Luck was an Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida. Judge Luck, in his years as a federal prosecutor, was assigned to the Appeals, Major Crimes, and Economic Crimes Sections of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Judge Luck tried nineteen jury trials before the federal district court, and argued three appeals to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. In his final year in the Office, Judge Luck was a Deputy Chief in the Major Crimes Section.

Earlier in his career, Judge Luck was a legislative correspondent for two United States Senators, a law clerk and staff attorney to Circuit Judge Edward E. Carnes on the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, and a part of the Greenberg Traurig firm’s appellate section. Judge Luck received his Juris Doctor from the University of Florida Levin College of Law magna cum laude, and was asked to join the Order of the Coif. Judge Luck also served as Editor-in-Chief of the Florida Law Review. Judge Luck received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Florida with highest honors.

Judge Luck, like his father before him, was born and raised in Miami-Dade County. Judge Luck is a product of the Miami-Dade County public schools, graduating from North Miami Beach Senior High School. Judge Luck still lives in Northeast Miami-Dade County with his wife and two children.

