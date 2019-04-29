DeSantis poised to act on firefighter benefits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis faces a Friday deadline for deciding whether to sign a high-profile bill that would expand benefits for firefighters who are diagnosed with 21 types of cancer.

The House and Senate unanimously passed the bill (SB 426), which was sent to DeSantis on Friday, triggering a one-week period for him to act.

The measure requires providing a series of benefits to firefighters diagnosed with the types of cancer.

It also would help firefighters pay their bills while undergoing cancer treatment by providing lump-sum payments of $25,000 upon diagnosis.

