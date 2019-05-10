Detectives: Woman put baby in bag, tossed her in dumpster

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A 35-year-old Florida woman confessed to putting her newborn baby girl in a plastic bag and throwing her into a trash bin outside an apartment complex on Wednesday, detectives said.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's spokeswoman Therese Barbera said in a news release that Rafaelle Alessandra Carbalho Sousa was arrested late Thursday and will appear in court on Friday on charges of attempted felony murder and child abuse.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the woman recently gave birth to the baby girl before placing her in a dumpster at the Alister Boca Raton Apartments. Officials say two maintenance workers heard the baby crying and found her smudged with dirt in the trash bin.

The 6 pound, 8 ounce baby was taken to a hospital and is expected to be fine. she is now in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Investigators haven't said what led them to Sousa.

In Florida, the Safe Haven Law allows parents to surrender their unharmed newborn, not more than a week old, at a police station, hospital or fire station without consequence. For more information about the Safe Haven Law, call 1-877-767-2229.

