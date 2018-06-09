Diaper-wearing monkey attacks Home Depot worker in Florida

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. - A diaper-wearing monkey escaped a truck and attacked a Home Depot employee as the worker tried to locate the monkey's owner.

The monkey bit and scratched Marilyn Howard on the back, arm and face during the attack last Monday in Okeechobee, Florida.

Howard encountered the monkey in the parking lot and was bringing the leashed monkey to the service desk inside in an effort to locate the owner.

A witness' video obtained by television station WPBF shows the monkey getting startled when passing through the store's sliding doors. The monkey jumps up on the employee and then walks away.

The monkey's owner was able to locate the monkey and bring her under control.

Tina Ballard told police officers she didn't know how the monkey got out of her truck.

