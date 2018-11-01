Did official use state employees to clear storm debris at her house?

Linked In photo of Kelley Scott, who is accused of asking state employees to clean up storm damage on her property in South Georgia.

A high-ranking official of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is under investigation for abusing her power in the days after Hurricane Michael devastated the state's panhandle.

Kelley Scott, the department's director of administrative services, is accused of ordering employees to clean up storm debris at her house in South Georgia, according to the Miami Herald.

The allegations against Kelley Scott came from an anonymous complaint mailed to state officials, the department's communications director told the newspaper.

Scott, who makes $120,000 a year as the director of administrative services, is accused of ordering three department employees to drive a state disaster-recovery trailer loaded with chainsaws, generators and tarps to her home in Colquitt, Georgia, to clean up the storm degree on her property.

The complaint says that when the crew arrived, an unnamed official ordered them to return back to work. The newspaper said the complaint states Scott ordered another three employees back to her property three days later.

Scott has yet to address allegations that she misused state resources. The Office of the Inspector General is investigating.

The Herald said the department has refused to release public records on Scott's actions until its investigation is concluded.

