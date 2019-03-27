Florida

‘Direct primary care' could expand to dentists

Bill sponsored by Rep. Wyman Duggan, R-Jacksonville

By The News Service of Florida
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The House on Wednesday backed expanding a law that encourages the use of “direct primary care” agreements between patients and doctors.

House members voted 90-24 to approve a bill (HB 7), sponsored by Rep. Wyman Duggan, R-Jacksonville, that would expand the 2018 law to allow such agreements between patients and dentists.

More Headlines

Under direct primary care, patients or their employers make regular payments to doctors to provide primary-care services.

The 2018 law made clear that such arrangements were not regulated under insurance laws, with backers saying they provide another health-care option for patients.

Duggan’s bill would change the terminology to “direct health care” agreements and allow such arrangements with dentists.

A Senate version (SB 1520), sponsored by Sen. Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, has been approved by one committee and is slated to go before the Senate Health Policy Committee on Monday.

News Service of Florida