Lawsuit: Disabled woman raped, impregnated at adult care facility in Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. - A Pensacola family is claiming her disabled daughter was allegedly raped and impregnated in January of 2018, the Pensacola News Journal reports.

PNJ reports the woman, who is a developmentally disabled woman, can't move her hands or fingers and has to be fed through a tube.

The family is now suing Pensacola Cluster, a 24-bed intermediate care facility for those with developmental disabilities.

A lawsuit received by PNJ reports the woman is "completely dependent upon and at the mercy of National Mentor staff."

A doctor discovered the woman was pregnant after she was tested before undergoing hip surgery for another incident that allegedly happend at Pensacola Cluster.

The family is now seeking justice.

