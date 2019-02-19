Discovery Cove in Orlando now Certified Autism Center

ORLANDO, Fla. - Children and adults with autism can now swim with dolphins and snorkel among tropical fish at Discovery Cove with a certified crew trained to help navigate the encounter especially for them.

The Orlando destination park is the first in the nation to get certified in autism sensitivity and awareness training as well as an onsite review of the park property and guest experience. The completion designates Discovery Cove as a Certified Autism Center, making it the first all-inclusive day resort and animal interaction park in the U.S to be certified as such.

The certification follows sister parks Sesame Place, the first theme park in the world to reach this accreditation, and Aquatica Orlando, the first water park in the world to be receive the accreditation.

Discovery Cove is SeaWorld Entertainment’s day resort park, where guests can enjoy a one-of-a-kind opportunity to swim with dolphins, snorkel among thousands of tropical fish and rays and other unique animal interactions, all in a tropical setting of rocky lagoons, lush landscaping and white, sandy beaches.

Working closely with experts, the staff at Discovery Cove will be continually trained to assist guests with autism spectrum disorder and their families to help ensure a positive experience during their visit.

Guests will also be provided with specific information about each of the Discovery Cove experiences, along with in-park accommodations to help them plan their day and make informed choices best suited to their individual needs.

“Discovery Cove has long been recognized for its adventure-filled yet relaxed environment with a variety of open, clear spaces that make attractions and services more accessible. and reduces sensory overload for guests with cognitive disorders,” said Kyle Miller, president of Discovery Cove. “Autism certification is a natural step for us as we continue to create safe and meaningful experiences for all of our guests. We have seen how well-received this certification has been at our Sesame Place and Aquatica Orlando parks, and we are committed in our efforts to offer families inclusive activities for children with autism and other special needs.”

As a Certified Autism Center, Discovery Cove is required to provide ongoing training to ensure team members have the requisite knowledge, skills, temperament and expertise to interact with all families and children with special needs, specifically on the autism spectrum.

Training takes place in the areas of sensory awareness, environment, communication, motor and social skills, program development, and emotional awareness as well as a comprehensive autism competency exam. The autism training must be taken every two years in order to maintain the certification.

“After so many years of learning how to integrate our 15-year-old son with autism into our community, it is refreshing to witness society becoming more aware of how hard we work to provide the same type of recreation and entertainment families without special needs enjoy. I really applaud the organizations who go above and beyond to become trained and certified in autism and other special needs,” said Larry Celzo, member of the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards and a parent with a son on the autism spectrum.

Robust pre-visit planning resources will be added to the park’s website, including a sensory guide developed by certified autism experts. This sensory guide will make it easier for parents to plan activities that satisfy their child’s specific needs and accommodations by providing insight on how a child with sensory processing issues may be affected by each sense for each attraction.

“Having a comprehensive resource that allows families to plan their day and avoid the element of surprise is vital. Understanding what the park offers, from its experiences to available food selections, helps in making their day a success,” Miller said.

The park will also have a quiet space inside the park with adjustable lighting and a comfortable seating area for guests to take a break.

Discovery Cove in Orlando is an all-inclusive day resort where guests can enjoy a one-of-a-kind opportunity to swim with dolphins, snorkel among thousands of tropical fish and rays, hand-feed exotic birds, and encounter playful otters. Relax and explore rocky lagoons surrounded by lush landscaping, tropical reefs, winding rivers and white, sandy beaches. Click here for more information.



