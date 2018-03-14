Disney to begin charging hotel guests for overnight parking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Staying at the most magical place on Earth is about to get a little bit pricier.
Beginning March 21, guests of Walt Disney World Resort hotels will be charge a small fee for standard overnight parking that will be added to their bill at checkout, Disney announced Wednesday.
How much guests pay for that amenity depends on their choice of resort. Here's a detailed breakdown of the parking rates listed on the company's official website:
- Disney Value Resorts: $13/night
- Disney Moderate Resorts: $19/night
- Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resorts: $24/night
- Campsites at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort: Free (1 vehicle)
Here's the good news: parking at Walt Disney World theme parks remains free of charge to guests of the company's resorts and others who qualify.
In addition to standard parking options, here's a list from Disney of the other choices available to resort guests:
- Valet parking (available at select Disney Deluxe Resorts and Deluxe Villas): $33/night
- There is designated parking available through the resort for guests with disabilities
- Standard self-parking is complimentary for day guests
To learn more about the new pricing, visit Walt Disney World's website.
