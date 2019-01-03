Disney offering Florida residents 3-day tickets for $175

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For a limited time only, Disney is offering Floridians three-day passes to any of its four theme park for just $175.

The offer also includes a fourth day for just $20 more to accommodate those diehards who just can't seem to get enough of Disney.

The "Florida Resident Discover Deal" tickets must be purchased through June 27 and can be used on nonconsecutive days through June 30. There are no blackout dates.

You must be a Florida resident to take advantage of the discounted rate and provide a valid billing address at the time of purchase, the website says.

Disney says these tickets are nontransferable and nonrefundable. You can only visit one park per day.

To learn more about this special promotion, visit the Disney website.

